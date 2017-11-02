This little clip is a revolutionary heart procedure that saved a woman who survived three cancer battles

A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.More >>
A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.More >>
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller announced an indictment Monday that charges the men with money laundering and other financial crimes.More >>
A revolutionary alternative to open heart surgery and that procedure is now available at a midlands hospital. Instead of an extensive and challenging surgery, The procedure uses a clip called a “MitraClip” to fix a leak in the mitral valve. So far there has been 1 patient who has had the procedure done at Providence Health in Columbia. The patient, Agatha McDonald could not get open heart surgery, because her heart could not take the procedure and needed the MitraClip. ...More >>
After being diagnosed with chronic PTSD Jose Rabitti struggled with depression and nightmares, making it hard for him to handle being out in public. His service dog, Patches, changed that for him.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
