3 teens arrested for vandalizing vacant Richland County house

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for RCSD said a neighbor called 911 after they saw the teens entering into a vacant home on the 100 block of Devenport Road near Irmo. (Source: RCSD)

Three 16-year-olds are behind bars after vandalizing a home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for RCSD said a neighbor called 911 after they saw the teens entering into a vacant home on the 100 block of Devenport Road near Irmo.

When deputies got to the house, the teens ran away and a perimeter was set up by deputies. Wilson says K9s were called in to assist in the search for the teens who were all captured a short time later.

Deputies found that the teens had vandalized the house by spraying a fire extinguisher in the house.

Wilson says two of the teens arrested are twin brothers who were reported missing by their family and are wanted by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

