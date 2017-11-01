Sumter deputies warn residents of scam along I-95 rest areas

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of scammers working the rest areas along Interstate 95.

Deputies say the scammers are a group of about two or three men. They say the men will walk past the victims as one of them claims to have won the lottery. The “winner” will then tell the victim that he wants to share his winnings and then will ask how much money the victim has on them – promising to double it.

He then will take the victim’s money and promise to "be right back" while he goes to get them more money. In the meantime, the other men will walk away and disappear and by the time the traveler realizes it is a scam, the “lottery winner” is long gone.

“Don't become a victim. Ask yourself why a total stranger would want to share money with you. If it sounds too good to be true…,” SCSO posted on their Facebook page.

