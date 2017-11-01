Lexington PD: Two women wanted in alleged shoplifting incident - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington PD: Two women wanted in alleged shoplifting incident

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Lexington Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two women who may have been involved in a shoplifting incident. (Source: Lexington PD) Lexington Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two women who may have been involved in a shoplifting incident. (Source: Lexington PD)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Lexington Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two women who may have been involved in a shoplifting incident.

Officers say close to $300 worth of merchandise was taken from a store in the Town of Lexington.

The two women were seen leaving the store in a black Hyundai Sonota. Officers say a white male was the driver.

Anyone with any information about these two women is urged to contact Detective Doug Lee with the Lexington Police Department at (803) 358-1517. You can also contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: 

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

