Lexington PD: Two women wanted in alleged shoplifting incident

Lexington Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two women who may have been involved in a shoplifting incident.

Officers say close to $300 worth of merchandise was taken from a store in the Town of Lexington.

The two women were seen leaving the store in a black Hyundai Sonota. Officers say a white male was the driver.

Anyone with any information about these two women is urged to contact Detective Doug Lee with the Lexington Police Department at (803) 358-1517. You can also contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

