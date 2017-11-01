FBI: Georgia man who threatened Sen. Tim Scott made other threats

Authorities say a Georgia man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina has a history of threats against other members of Congress and news organizations. (Source: FBI)

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina has a history of threats against other members of Congress and news organizations.

A sworn statement by an FBI agent says Jason Kenneth Bell of Cochran, Georgia, called Scott's office on Oct. 23, saying "I am going to kill that "m--- f---" because the black senator said white neo-Nazi groups were causing problems in America.

Agent Amanda Risner says Bell has called a number of other Congress members with similar complaints and threats. The Capitol Police talked to the 40-year-old Bell, who said he was just trying to have a conversation.

Risner says Bell also faces charges in Georgia for threatening calls to CNN.

Bell's lawyer didn't return an email. His phone numbers went unanswered Wednesday.

