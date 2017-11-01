Helping those who help us with the Celebration of Freedom fundraiser event

Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Authorities say a Georgia man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina has a history of threats against other members of Congress and news organizations.More >>
Authorities say a Georgia man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina has a history of threats against other members of Congress and news organizations.More >>
The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.More >>
The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.More >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
There are nearly 10,000 National Guardsmen in South Carolina. They need our help to stay strong physically, mentally and socially so they can turn around and help us when needed.More >>
There are nearly 10,000 National Guardsmen in South Carolina. They need our help to stay strong physically, mentally and socially so they can turn around and help us when needed.More >>
Justin Turner is back at third base and hitting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 6 of the World Series, while the Astros juggled the bottom of their lineup.More >>
Justin Turner is back at third base and hitting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 6 of the World Series, while the Astros juggled the bottom of their lineup.More >>
According to the Lancaster Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:17 a.m. on East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane. Police said they found a person lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
According to the Lancaster Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:17 a.m. on East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane. Police said they found a person lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
According to a recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services, 80 percent of Americans can get a 2018 plan for less than $75 per month.More >>
According to a recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services, 80 percent of Americans can get a 2018 plan for less than $75 per month.More >>
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is known as a passionate, emotional kind of guy.More >>
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is known as a passionate, emotional kind of guy.More >>