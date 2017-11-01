Iconic Rosewood restaurant closing and auctioning off everything - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Iconic Rosewood restaurant closing and auctioning off everything

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect

For 25 years, it’s been a staple of the Rosewood community and college students looking for a good slice of pie, but now, it’s gone.

Read more from our friends at Palmetto Weekend.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly