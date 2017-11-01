Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gets the pants scared off him - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gets the pants scared off him

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: ClemsonFB/Twitter)
CLEMSON, SC (WIS) -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is known as a passionate, emotional kind of guy.

He's also very easy to spook, apparently. 

In this trick posted to Clemson University football's Twitter account on Tuesday as the tigers were treated to a No. 4 ranking by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, Swinney got the spook the team had been waiting to see.

