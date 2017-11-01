Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gets the pants scared off him

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is known as a passionate, emotional kind of guy.

He's also very easy to spook, apparently.

In this trick posted to Clemson University football's Twitter account on Tuesday as the tigers were treated to a No. 4 ranking by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, Swinney got the spook the team had been waiting to see.

- ?? "Coach Swinney will have fun with this right?"



- "It's Coach Swinney."



- "Say no more."



Happy Halloween, #ClemsonFamily. ?????? pic.twitter.com/zo5UbH9NaR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 1, 2017

