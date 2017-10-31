Clemson ranked no. 4 in first College Football Playoff Rankings

The first College Football Playoff brackets are out and the Clemson Tigers are ranked in the top four.

The Tigers rounded out the four coveted positions in the first official ranking of the 2017 season. The rankings were announced on ESPN.

The top four included the Georgia Bulldogs, ranked at no. 1, the Alabama Crimson Tide at no. 2 and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at no. 3.

The undefeated Crimson Tide are currently no. 1 in the AP Top 25 while the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs are no. 2; Clemson is ranked no. 6 in the AP poll.

The full CFP top 10 is as follows:

Georgia Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Penn State TCU Wisconsin Miami

Georgia will face South Carolina in Athens on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.