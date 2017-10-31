LIVE: NY mayor calls truck attack "act of terror;" 8 dead, multiple injured, FBI says

LIVE: NY mayor calls truck attack "act of terror;" 8 dead, multi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

The scene of an apparent terrorist attack in Lower Manhattan. (Source: WPIX) The scene of an apparent terrorist attack in Lower Manhattan. (Source: WPIX)

LIVE: Eight people are dead and at least 15 more injured after a man driving a truck went the wrong way down a bike path in Lower Manhattan deliberately mowing down cyclists. CNN reported that the FBI and NYPD are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

