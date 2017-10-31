UPDATE: Male shot near campus prompted lockdown at SC State; campus given 'all clear'

Authorities said the attacker shouted "Allahu Akhbar" when he got out of the truck. The FBI is investigating the event as a terrorist attack.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.More >>
Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.More >>
Authorities said the attacker shouted "Allahu Akhbar" when he got out of the truck. The FBI is investigating the event as a terrorist attack.More >>
A Midlands travel agent is facing her third arrest in only a week.More >>
Scientists are preparing to begin a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman's brain, but experts say whatever they might find likely won't be what led him to kill 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern...More >>
Scientists are preparing to begin a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman's brain, but experts say whatever they might find likely won't be what led him to kill 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Two high level SCANA executives are retiring following the failure of the VC Summer nuclear project, the company announced Tuesday morning.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the 23-year-old who was shot and killed while allegedly attempting to rob a seller of an item posted for sale online.More >>
LIVE: Eight people are dead and at least 15 more injured after a man driving a truck went the wrong way down a bike path in Lower Manhattan deliberately mowing down cyclists. CNN reported that the FBI and NYPD are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are working to determine who gunned down a man in the Sangaree neighborhood of Berkeley County Tuesday morning and why.More >>
The Traffic Unit with the Columbia Police Department says a pedestrian who was struck on Millwood Avenue Monday evening has passed away from their injuries.More >>
