UPDATE: Male shot near campus prompted lockdown at SC State; campus given 'all clear'

A shooting incident near SC State University has the campus on lockdown, according to the university's emergency text service. (Source: Google Earth)

The lockdown of SC State University's campus has been lifted following an off-campus shooting, according to the university's emergency text service.

The text alert told students and faculty that a shooting occurred earlier near campus and that the shooter fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction of travel, but for people to avoid the area of Buckley Street and Russell Street as law enforcement conduct an investigation.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says a male, who may have been shot at an apartment complex on Buckley Street, was taken to the Regional Medical Center by an acquaintance. The male was shot at least once and his condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators were called with the information around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting did not happen on campus, the sheriff's office said. The initial lockdown notice was given around 2:45 p.m. and was lifted around 4:21 p.m.

"At this time investigators are following several leads," the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

