Many questions remain in off-campus shooting that caused SC State lockdown Tuesday

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Justin Turner is back at third base and hitting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 6 of the World Series, while the Astros juggled the bottom of their lineup.More >>
Justin Turner is back at third base and hitting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 6 of the World Series, while the Astros juggled the bottom of their lineup.More >>
Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.More >>
Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.More >>
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.More >>
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.More >>
Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams says she's okay after a fainting spell during the live taping of her Halloween show Tuesday morning.More >>
Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams says she's okay after a fainting spell during the live taping of her Halloween show Tuesday morning.More >>
Get ready for darker days - the "fall back" is here when Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5.More >>
Get ready for darker days - the "fall back" is here when Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5.More >>
The lockdown of SC State University's campus has been lifted following an off-campus shooting, according to the university's emergency text service.More >>
The lockdown of SC State University's campus has been lifted following an off-campus shooting, according to the university's emergency text service.More >>
In a photo taken on Oct. 27, a panhandler standing at a busy intersection near I-77 held a sign that reads: "Why lie [sic] need beer?"More >>
In a photo taken on Oct. 27, a panhandler standing at a busy intersection near I-77 held a sign that reads: "Why lie [sic] need beer?"More >>