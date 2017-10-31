Gamecocks could make statement in national spotlight with win over Georgia

Since South Carolina’s win over Vanderbilt, college football fans across the nation have turned their attention to Saturday’s game between the Gamecocks and Georgia.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked second in the AP Top 25 and their chances to make the College Football Playoff are certainly favorable. However, the Gamecocks aren’t concerned with the magnitude of the big game in Athens this weekend.

“Each week for us is all the same,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “Every week’s a season as far as how we approach things and, certainly, we have respect for all of our opponents. We’ve got respect for Georgia. But at the end of the day, it all comes back to our preparation, how we prepare. We had a very good start today. I was pleased with the effort and the enthusiasm we had on the field today and I know our guys will go compete. We plan on showing up.”

The Gamecocks have lost three of their last four against the Bulldogs. Also, Muschamp has a 1-4 record against his alma mater. Knowing that, the betting odds aren’t in favor of Carolina. Still, that’s not something that matters to those inside the program heading into Saturday.

“They’re never right,” said Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons. “It doesn’t matter. We’re just going to go in there and play the game that we play.”

But there is one thing that is fueling a few Carolina players. The Gamecocks boast 24 players on their roster from Georgia. For them, having the chance to play well in their home state on national television is something they’ve wanted since donning the Garnet and Black.

“It’s a big game because, some of us, we weren’t offered by Georgia,” said Gamecocks defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum. “We’ve got to show them why we play in the SEC.”

Wonnum says he grew up as a Georgia fan, but his loyalty to the Bulldogs slowly faded as he got older. Now, he and his teammates have a chance to make a statement as college football fans look on.

“It’s a great opportunity for us just to show that we’re a pretty good team,” said Wonnum. “If we come out there and beat them, that’ll be a good thing on the national stage.”

South Carolina will take on Georgia at Sanford Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

