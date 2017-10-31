TV host Wendy Williams faints during live taping

Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams says she's okay after a fainting spell during the live taping of her Halloween show Tuesday morning.

Dressed as Lady Liberty, Williams was preparing to introduce her yearly costume contest when she began to slur her words and step away from the seat she was sitting on.

The visibly shaken host's eyes became wide as she then fainted.

Video of the event has been posted to social media.

Williams tweeted a statement after the event.

