Arrested again: Midlands travel agent back in jail

A Midlands travel agent is facing her third arrest in only a week.

Tuesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Kisha Morgan Chaplin, 45, was arrested in Lexington County for taking payments for a cruise she never booked.

According to an arrest warrant, victims David and Denise Vincent from Irmo, paid more than $1,300 for the cruise. When they realized it hadn't been booked just days before the departure date, they asked for a refund, but never got one.

Over the past week, Chaplin has been arrested for similar incidents in Fairfield County and Richland County.

Last week, she was the subject of a WIS investigation.

Victims have formed a Facebook group to push for justice and support each other.

Members of that group plan to attend Chaplin's bond hearing in Lexington County at 3 p.m.

