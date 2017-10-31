SCANA CEO, senior VP announce retirement after VC Summer failure

Two high level SCANA executives are retiring following the failure of the VC Summer nuclear project, the company announced Tuesday morning.

SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh and Senior VP Stephen Byrne announced their retirement in a statement to the media.

“It has been an honor to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SCANA for the past six years, and to have worked for the company since 1984," Marsh said in the statement. "The ranks of SCANA and its subsidiaries are filled with dedicated employees and they will be in good hands under the leadership of Maybank Hagood as Chairman and Jimmy Addison as CEO."

Other leadership moves include Maybank Hagood being promoted to Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Jimmy Addison being installed as CEO, Keller Kissam becoming the President and COO of SCE&G, and Iris Griffin pivoting to CFO.

The leadership changes come as state lawmakers continue to dig into the failure of the two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County. During a hearing on Monday, lawmakers appear to be coalescing around plans for legislative action.

Gov. Henry McMaster chimed in on the moves in a statement.

"While this decision indicates that SCANA is beginning to fully understand the devastating consequences of abandoning the VC Summer project, any effort to regain the public's trust starts with no longer charging ratepayers for this failed project, and refunding them the money they've already paid for it," McMaster said.

