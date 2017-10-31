No one injured, but 7 displaced following overnight condo fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No one injured, but 7 displaced following overnight condo fire

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Columbia Fire Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Seven people were displaced overnight following a fire at a condo on Piney Grove Road, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Investigators say the fire began somewhere in the building's chimney. 

No one was injured.

However, those seven residents will have to find a new place to live for now.

