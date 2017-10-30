The return home from Puerto Rico for SC National Guard members is delayed

There has been a slight delay for South Carolina National Guard Members to return home from Puerto Rico.

Family members of the guard members were told their mission was complete for the relief of Hurricane Maria victims there, but military officials say units didn't have a date as of last week and could have faced a possible extension into next month if more relief was needed.

"Now with missions ending around the same time, they are coordinating at Department of Defense logistics as quickly as possible to get everyone home as soon as possible and safely," LTC Cindi King with the South Carolina National Guard told WIS. "Our leadership is also exploring other options while we see what the airflow looks like to SC."

With many units looking to leave at the same time, it's caused a delay.

"We understand it's very hard for the Soldiers and their loved ones as we work to get them home - but these areas impacted also are just getting back on their feet with infrastructure, electricity, and system to operate," LTC King said. "We are sympathetic to the citizens and agencies in Puerto Rico as they get things back to normal. We are working diligently in these circumstances to get everyone home to SC as soon as possible and are very proud of these soldiers."

