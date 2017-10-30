LCSD: 3 men wanted for home burglaries, deputies looking for man caught on camera

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for men who they believe burglarized two homes in mid-October. (Source: Surveillance images/LCSD)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for men who they believe burglarized two homes in mid-October. (Source: Surveillance images/LCSD)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for men who they believe burglarized two homes in mid-October. (Source: Surveillance images/LCSD)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for men who they believe burglarized two homes in mid-October.

Deputies say witnesses saw three men get out of a white Dodge Charger around the same time two homes were burglarized on Oct. 21 in the Lake Frances Drive area.

The men were captured on home surveillance cameras and one of the men was caught on the home's doorbell camera. Investigators say they would like to speak with this person captured in the surveillance image.

Deputies did not say if anything was taken from the homes.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.