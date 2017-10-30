How to find sex offenders in South Carolina

As Halloween begins across the country, many residents are wondering how to check the sex offender registry in the state of South Carolina.

The State Law Enforcement Division provides a website for state residents to input their addresses and output the number of sex offenders in any given area in a specified mile radius.

You can also check numerous other websites found online to access the state's registry.

A curfew will be in place for sex offenders on Probation, Parole and other forms of community supervision from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

