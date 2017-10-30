Report: Botched robbery arranged through online sale turns deadly

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting death of a person who was meeting up to allegedly buy an item he saw online. (Source: Google Earth

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the 23-year-old who was shot and killed while allegedly attempting to rob a seller of an item posted for sale online.

Watts identified the victim as Jaquel Deshawn Cornelius of Berkshire Drive. Cornelius died of gunshot wounds to the torso and neck, Watts said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. and deputies initially responded to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of Pine Lane Road, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

According to the sheriff's department's incident report, the seller told deputies he was told to come to the location by a woman seeking to buy his computer off the LetGo app. LetGo allows buyers and sellers to arrange face-to-face sales over the Internet.

When the seller arrived, the report said, he encountered the woman who told him to come with her to a nearby breezeway to check the computer's WiFi. However, it was at that point that Cornelius came around the corner with a weapon pointed at the seller, the report said.

The seller, the report said, then opened fire on Cornelius, striking him. The seller had a concealed weapons permit, according to the sheriff's department.

Cornelius was then held at gunpoint until deputies arrived at the scene. However, he died a short time later.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.

