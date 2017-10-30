1 shot, killed during a meet-up to purchase item online

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting death of a person who was meeting up to allegedly buy an item he saw online. (Source: Google Earth

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting death of a person who was meeting up to allegedly buy an item he saw online.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. and initially responded to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of Pine Lane Road, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were told a man was selling an item online on a social media app and another man who wanted to purchase the item asked to meet at that location.

The seller presented the item to the alleged buyer when the buyer pointed a handgun at the seller. The seller then pulled out his own gun and shot the would-be buyer. The buyer died at the scene.

The seller had a concealed weapons permit, Lt. Wilson confirmed.

Investigators are still in the early stages of deciphering what happened. No names have been released and it is unclear if anyone will be charged.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.