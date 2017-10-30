UPDATE: Pedestrian identified, CPD investigating vehicle acciden - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

other

UPDATE: Pedestrian identified, CPD investigating vehicle accident on Millwood Ave.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CPD's Traffic Unit is investigating a serious collision where a pedestrian was struck at the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue. (Source: CPD Twitter) CPD's Traffic Unit is investigating a serious collision where a pedestrian was struck at the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue. (Source: CPD Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Traffic Unit with the Columbia Police Department says a pedestrian who was struck on Millwood Avenue Monday evening has passed away from their injuries. 

The collision happened at the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue. The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as JoAnn Razor, of Columbia. Her cause of death has been ruled as blunt force trauma to the head and torso. 

CPD says the female driver was traveling westbound on Millwood Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. when she struck Razor. Investigators believe that Razor was unlawfully crossing the roadway by not using the crosswalk when she was struck. Police also say she was wearing dark clothing which "was a contributing factor to the incident." 

"Officers also determined that the driver called 911 and left the scene of the incident," CPD said. "She was located and questioned on Hillmark Drive a short time later."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly