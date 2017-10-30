UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Millwood Ave.

CPD's Traffic Unit is investigating a serious collision where a pedestrian was struck at the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue. (Source: CPD Twitter)

The Traffic Unit with the Columbia Police Department says a pedestrian who was struck on Millwood Avenue Monday evening has passed away from their injuries.

The collision happened at the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue.

#CPDTrafficAlert: Serious collision at the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Updates when available. pic.twitter.com/3Ne0L0sD04 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 31, 2017

#CPDUpdate: The pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Millwood Ave. has passed away from her injuries. More info when available. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 31, 2017

No other information is available at the time. Check back for more updates.

