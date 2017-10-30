UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Millwood Ave. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
CPD's Traffic Unit is investigating a serious collision where a pedestrian was struck at the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue. (Source: CPD Twitter) CPD's Traffic Unit is investigating a serious collision where a pedestrian was struck at the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue. (Source: CPD Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Traffic Unit with the Columbia Police Department says a pedestrian who was struck on Millwood Avenue Monday evening has passed away from their injuries. 

The collision happened at the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue. 

No other information is available at the time. Check back for more updates. 

