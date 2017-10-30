It's time to 'fall back': Daylight saving time ends on Sunday

Get ready for darker days - the "fall back" is here when Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5.

In the U.S., Daylight saving time began on Sunday, March 12 when clocks were moved forward one hour. Now, the season is over and you will turn your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday - meaning, you'll get that much-needed extra hour of sleep that we all love.

Daylight saving time is observed in every U.S. state except for Arizona, Hawaii, and various U.S. territories overseas. The tradition of Daylight saving time goes back to 1908, with the U.S. adopting it in 1918 after then-President Woodrow Wilson.

The concept is widely believed to have been conceptualized by founding father Benjamin Franklin. New observations on DST in the U.S. came into effect in 2007 with the passage of the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

Most critics say there is no use for the dated Daylight saving time, which was once believed to conserve energy.

Despite our use for it in America, timeanddate.com says less than 40 percent of the world's countries subscribe to Daylight saving time.

