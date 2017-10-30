Pair accused shooting at grandmother, juvenile charged with additional armed robbery, burglary charges

A pair who were arrested following a shots fired call that was initially believed to be suspects who barricaded themselves in a northeast Columbia home has been charged with additional counts by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Rasheem Mario Shay, 27, and Kalaji Janet Teresa Chiles, 17, have both been charged additionally following the Oct. 24 incident where they shot at and fled a home on Elders Pond Road.

The additional burglaries and robberies find that the pair allegedly stole a number of weapons, electronic devices, jewelry, and pills.

According to the sheriff's department, Shay was captured on Hardscrabble Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Chiles was also apprehended several hours later.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block Elders Pond Drive around 5:30 p.m. Deputies say an elderly woman and a juvenile were able to escape from the home when the shots were fired.

Deputies believed that a subject was barricaded inside the home, but discovered no one was inside.

Chiles is the granddaughter of the elderly woman who fled the home. Shay is an acquaintance of Chiles, deputies said.

The additional charges come from the following incidents:

Oct. 24 after 5 p.m. – 200 block of Elders Pond Road; the suspects made entry through the bedroom window of the residence. Shay and Chiles stole two laptops, silver coins, two wedding bands, M&P Shield with two magazines, and a Ruger P95. Estimated value of stolen items $2,900.00

Oct. 24 after 4 p.m. – 200 block of Elders Pond Drive; deputies responded to a shots fired call. There was a physical altercation between the victim and her granddaughter. The victim was upset over her missing car and a handgun found in her home, in the possession Shay and Chiles (later determined to be stolen from a recent burglary). The victim questioned Chiles about it and a verbal altercation became physical. Chiles assaulted the victim by beating her using her hands; the victim escaped the home and as she ran out of the house the suspects fired a shot at her. The juvenile grandson was able to escape from the home following his grandmother.

Oct. 24 after 6 p.m. – 400 block of Brickingham Way; deputies responded to a burglary at the residence. Shay and Chiles forced entry through the rear window of the home. The suspects ransacked the home and stole a .38 Special, AR 15 Springfield, 1911 .45, Glock 9mm, Apple I-Pad, multiple gaming systems, man’s wedding band, man’s nugget ring, man’s Rolex watch, woman’s gold hoop earrings, gold chain, Dell Laptop, prescription Hydrocodone pills; estimated value of stolen items to include damage $11,373.00.

Oct. 25 after 1 p.m. – 300 block of Wiltshire Way: deputies responded a burglary at the residence. Shay and Chiles forced entry through the rear door. Investigators located numerous weapons (guns) and other items left at the scene by Shay and Chiles.

Shay has now been charged with charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, two counts of grand larceny, larceny, safecracking, and three counts of first-degree burglary.

Chiles has now been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, three counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of grand larceny, safecracking, and kidnapping.

Both are being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

