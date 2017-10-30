PHOTO: Police need ID of armed robber wearing gas mask

Columbia police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who was last seen wearing a gas mask while robbing a convenience store.

The incident happened on Oct. 28 at Prince's Mini Mart, located at 2508 Booker Street around 10 p.m.

The male suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk and stole an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured in the robbery.

The man was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, a black shirt, and black shoes, in addition to the gas mask. He was last seen running on Beaumont Street.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspect, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

