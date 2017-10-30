CPD: K-9's help track man accused of assaulting woman, good Samaritan

Marcell Leon Dillion II, 21, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center/CPD)

The K-9 team with Columbia police helped in the arrest of a 21-year-old man accused of repeatedly assaulting a woman he knew and causing a collision with the Good Samaritan who tried to help her.

Marcell Leon Dillon II, 21, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. The K-9 team found Dillon hiding inside an abandoned home on Beltline Boulevard after police were initially called to the 700block of Cross Hill Road on Oct. 28.

Dillon allegedly hit a 19-year-old female acquaintance inside of her car. When she tried to escape, Dillon allegedly threw her to the ground.

A good Samaritan witnessed the assault and stopped to help her when Dillion allegedly got into the victim's car and rammed it head-on into the good Samaritan's car. Several witnesses in the area saw the incident and reported it to CPD officers.

Both victims were given medical treatment and are expected to be OK.

The good Samaritan has been identified as Richland County Councilmember Dalhi Myers. She did not want to go on camera, but said she's glad the young woman is doing well and "young men who think they can beat women will be put in jail."

"I'm glad there were concerned citizens in Richland County who weren't going to let him harm her," Myers said. "I was just the only one whose vehicle was hit."

Myers said she is OK and didn't suffer any severe injuries. She also says that several "good neighbors and good friends" of Richland County stepped in to help keep the young woman safe - not just her. She said she offered safe haven inside her rental car for the victim after she fled her own car from Dillon. sHE

"It was very frightening. I am glad I was there to help her," Myers said. "He didn't get to do what he wanted to do."

Dillon is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

