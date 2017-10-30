SC House Speaker Lucas wants SCANA's CEO to resign

South Carolina Speaker of the House Jay Lucas is asking for SCANA's CEO to step down as the investigation into the failure of the VC Summer nuclear plant continues.

In a statement, Lucas said SCANA's mismanagement of the project proves that the company "cannot be trusted to promote or protect its consumers' interests."

"On behalf of the South Carolina ratepayer, I believe SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh should resign immediately," Lucas said. "This measure should have occurred long before now and without pressure from elected officials."

South Carolina lawmakers continue to hold hearings on the failure of the multi-billion dollar project that caused the loss of thousands of jobs in Fairfield County.

Over the weekend, various news outlets reported that Marsh had been "ousted" along with COO Steve Bryne. Eric Boomhower said those "sources" were inaccurate. Boomhower issued a statement, saying, in part:

Kevin [Marsh] has communicated to employees that the reports are not true. SCANA’s Board did not take any action over the weekend to remove any members of management. No senior executives were terminated, nor did any resign or retire. He urged employees to remain focused on their jobs and to not be distracted by speculation in the media. He is doing the same.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.