Second teen arrested in shooting incident involving AK-47

Columbia Police have arrested a second teenager in connection with a shooting incident involving an AK-47 early in October.

A 15-year-old, who will not be named because they are underage, was arrested over the weekend and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Earlier this month, Khalil Bailey, 18, was detained Thursday by U.S. Marshal's at a relatives home on Shop Road. He's charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He was denied bond on these charges at a hearing.

Both teens were arrested as a result of an investigation following a shooting at a home on Delverton Road just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 7.

No one was injured in the shooting.

