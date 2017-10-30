Man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges in attempted car jacking case

Kidnapping, assault and battery, and armed robbery are the main charges against a man wanted in connection with an incident at a Richland County apartment complex, Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators say.

Investigators arrested 28-year-old Stacardo Grissett on these charges around noon Monday.

Investigators say back on Oct. 9, Grissett entered the car of the victim in this case, kidnapped them, and assaulted them several times in the face with a handgun before forcing them to drive to the 6600 block of Two Notch Road. The incident began in the parking lot of the Hunt Club Village Apartment complex on Hunt Club Road.

From there, investigators said, Grissett pointed the gun in the victim's face and attempted to steal their car. Investigators said, however, Grissett was unsuccessful and fled the scene.

The victim suffered from several cuts and bruises.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.