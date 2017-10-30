Cayce's Hall of Horrors scares up cash for a good cause

The Hall of Horrors in Cayce is one the longest running haunted attractions in the Midlands. (Source: WIS)

The Hall of Horrors in Cayce is one the longest running haunted attractions in the Midlands.

Each year is better and more scary than the last. Putting on the show is a completely volunteer, community effort headed by the Cayce-West Columbia Jaycees. This year, in addition to the Hall of Horrors, thrill-seekers can also enjoy “Mission Survival: Zombie Experience,” a haunted escape room.

Tickets range from $10-$20. Visit their website for the remaining dates!

Money goes to support Camp Hope in the Upstate on Lake Hartwell, a camp for kids and adults with cognitive impairments.

