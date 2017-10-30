Boys threatening Irmo Middle School student with guns on social media leads to investigation

A still frame of video of a boy waving a gun and saying "I'm going to shoot your brains out."

An alleged social media threat against a student at Irmo Middle School is being investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

A deputy responded to the boy's home on Sunday after his mother called the sheriff's department.

According to an incident report, the video, which shows two boys holding guns, was sent via Snapchat around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The video was sent by another student at the school, the mother said.

Only one of the boys' faces can be seen on the video. That boy says "I'll shoot your brains out."

We’re looking into a possible threat made Saturday evening against an @IrmoMiddle student on social media. (1/4)#LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/RIUAuypRht — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 30, 2017

"We’ll involve Lexington-Richland District 5 and school administrators, and our school resource officer as our work on this case continues," sheriff's department spokesman Adam Myrick said.

Lexington-Richland School District Five officials say they can't comment on an ongoing investigation.

The mother of the 8th grader who received the video says this is a clear case of cyberbullying and she wants to be a voice against it.

"That's serious. I think that it's real serious. You're literally on Snapchat pointing guns at the camera and saying you're gonna shoot somebody. I hope some consequences are taken," the mother said.

Everyone involved is taking this one seriously.

"That's my main focus -- safety and him getting his education," the mother said. "That's what I'm worried about and that's all I want. I don't want him to have to go to school afraid or thinking he has to watch his back."

It's too early to say if any charges could be filed.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.