Cause remains unknown as fire at Midlands church under investigation

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Cody Lambert) (Source: Cody Lambert)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Fire is investigating a fire at a church building on Carol Anne Drive. 

The fire happened at a building that belongs to the Iglesia Fuente De Vida Church off of Percival Road. 

People at the church say no one was there when the fire started last night.

At this time there's no word on what caused the fire.

