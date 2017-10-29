Power slowly returns to Lexington Co. residents after brief blac - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Power slowly returns to Lexington Co. residents after brief blackout

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Several hundred South Carolina Electric and Gas customers briefly lost power Sunday night without much explanation.

According to SCE&G's power outage website, at least 800+ customers were without power at the blackout's height.

However, the cause of the outage remains unknown. 

