UPDATE: Broad River Road back open after being shut down due to structure fire

Broad River Road has re-opened after being shut down by authorities due to a structure fire that happened Sunday afternoon.

The fire was located on the 3500 block of Broad River Road. Richland County deputies were on the scene to provide traffic control when the road was shut down.

The fire was at an unoccupied home. Pictures shared on social media by CFD shows some serious damage to the house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. CFD was assisted by the Irmo Fire Department.

#TheCFD @IrmoFire on scene of single story working structure fire off 3500blk Broad River Rd no injuries cause under investigation #scnews pic.twitter.com/FB52NfSDVK — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 29, 2017

