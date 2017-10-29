UPDATE: Broad River Road back open after being shut down due to - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Broad River Road back open after being shut down due to structure fire

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Pictures shared on social media by CFD shows some serious damage to what appears to be a home. (Source: Columbia Fire) Pictures shared on social media by CFD shows some serious damage to what appears to be a home. (Source: Columbia Fire)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Broad River Road has re-opened after being shut down by authorities due to a structure fire that happened Sunday afternoon.

The fire was located on the 3500 block of Broad River Road. Richland County deputies were on the scene to provide traffic control when the road was shut down. 

The fire was at an unoccupied home. Pictures shared on social media by CFD shows some serious damage to the house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. CFD was assisted by the Irmo Fire Department.

