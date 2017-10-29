Officials respond to brush fire near Interstate 26

Fire officials are responding to a woods fire off Interstate 26 in Richland County. (Source: WISTV)

Fire officials responded to a brush fire off Interstate 26 in Richland County Sunday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the location of the fire to be near the Broad River Road on I-26.

Related: Broad River Road back open after being shut down due to structure fire

The fire was put out very quickly. There were no injuries reported.

Grass fire on the side of I-26 near mm101

The @ColaFire is just arriving in scene @wis10 pic.twitter.com/LtmghKD32E — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) October 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.