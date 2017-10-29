UPDATE: Murder suspect wanted in Lee Co. has been captured

Deputies say Isaac Amadeus Wright is wanted for the shooting of Fabian Wright. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for murder has been detained.

Deputies say just after midnight on Friday, Isaac Amadeus Wright shot and killed Fabian Wright at a home located at 1122 Brown Town Road in Bishopville. The two men had gotten into an argument before Isaac shot Fabian in his back. After several 911 calls were made, deputies found Fabian and he was transported to a hospital in Hartsville where he later died.

Wright surrendered to the sheriff's office on Monday and was officially charged with murder and taken to Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

