Lee County deputies ask for assistance locating murder suspect

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for murder.

Deputies say just after midnight on Friday, Isaac Amadeus Wright shot and killed Fabian Wright at a home located at 1122 Brown Town Road in Bishopville. The two men had gotten into an argument before Isaac shot Fabian in his back. After several 911 calls were made, deputies found Fabian and he was transported to a hospital in Hartsville where he later died.

Isaac Wright is now wanted by deputies for this shooting. Deputies say he is an African-American man standing at about 5 feet 7 inches and weighing around 180 pounds. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone who may have any information on Isaac Amadeus Wright’s whereabouts is urged by deputies to contact local law enforcement or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

