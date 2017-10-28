UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Richland County early Saturday morning death

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is now saying that the body they found early Saturday morning is not a woman but is instead a man.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for RCSD, reported Saturday morning that deputies were investigating the suspicious death of a woman after her body was found at about 3 a.m. on Megan Court. Wilson has since changed his report to say that it was a male body found and not a female body.

The Richland County Coroner has ruled the cause of death to be a medical condition. Richland County deputies say they do not suspect any foul play.

Richland County EMS also assisted in this investigation.

