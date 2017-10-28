UPDATE: Deputies investigating 'suspicious death' of a man, not a woman

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.More >>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
A family from Spring, TX, tried to take in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night, but were turned away at the gates because their tickets were fake.More >>
A family from Spring, TX, tried to take in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night, but were turned away at the gates because their tickets were fake.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Botulism pills. Conspiracy theories. What the government might have known and still won't say about Lee Harvey Oswald.More >>
Botulism pills. Conspiracy theories. What the government might have known and still won't say about Lee Harvey Oswald.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
A perfect fit in their own place, the Houston Astros are halfway home.More >>
A perfect fit in their own place, the Houston Astros are halfway home.More >>
The chairman and chief executive of the Houston Texans has apologized after a report said he declared "we can't have the inmates running the prison" during a meeting of NFL owners.More >>
The chairman and chief executive of the Houston Texans has apologized after a report said he declared "we can't have the inmates running the prison" during a meeting of NFL owners.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning.More >>
A system is forming in the Gulf that could turn into a tropical storm over the next 24-36 hours.More >>
A system is forming in the Gulf that could turn into a tropical storm over the next 24-36 hours.More >>
A membership drive is officially in business to bring a new grocery store option for neighbors in the West Beltline area.More >>
A membership drive is officially in business to bring a new grocery store option for neighbors in the West Beltline area.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two victims in a murder-suicide under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two victims in a murder-suicide under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A wreck on I-26 eastbound at Exit 107B has the two right lanes closed.More >>
A wreck on I-26 eastbound at Exit 107B has the two right lanes closed.More >>
The National Archives late Thursday started making public about 2,800 JFK assassination records for the first time.More >>
The National Archives late Thursday started making public about 2,800 JFK assassination records for the first time.More >>