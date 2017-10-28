UPDATE: Deputies investigating 'suspicious death' of a man, not a woman

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is now saying that the body they found early Saturday morning is not a woman but is instead a man.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for RCSD, reported Saturday morning that deputies were investigating the suspicious death of a woman after her body was found on at about 3 a.m. on Megan Court. Wilson has since changed his report to say that it was a male body found and not a female body.

Richland County EMS and the Richland County Coroner were called out to the scene as well.

Deputies said investigators are working to determine exactly what happened to the man and if anyone is responsible. The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.

