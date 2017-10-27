Membership drive underway for new grocery store in Columbia

A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
A perfect fit in their own place, the Houston Astros are halfway home.More >>
A membership drive is officially in business to bring a new grocery store option for neighbors in the West Beltline area.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two victims in a murder-suicide under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A wreck on I-26 eastbound at Exit 107B has the two right lanes closed.More >>
The National Archives late Thursday started making public about 2,800 JFK assassination records for the first time.More >>
Well, here's your wacky photo of the day.More >>
If you hear the words "pit bull," a few thoughts may run through your head.More >>
The man accused of fatally shooting another at Finlay Park over the Memorial Day weekend will not face murder charges and acted in self-defense, according to the Fifth Circuity Solicitor's Office.More >>
Friday afternoon, at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, 45-year-old Kisha Chaplin had very little to say as a judge gave her a $15,000 bond.More >>
Another round of brown water in an Irmo subdivision could lead to a change in service providers.More >>
