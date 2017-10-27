Membership drive underway for new grocery store in Columbia

A membership drive is officially in business to bring a new grocery store option for neighbors in the West Beltline area.

Earlier this year, the Piggly Wiggly that had been a staple in that community closed leaving people with no choice but to shop other stores across town.

Last week, a membership drive started where people pay a $150 fee to become part owner of what will be a new store there. The goal is to have 300 members by the end of the year and 1,500 by the time the store opens, which can be up to two years from now.

