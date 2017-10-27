So, here's a man riding a bicycle with a deer on his shoulder on a South Carolina roadway

We aren't sure where this gentleman is going - maybe to a nearby processing business, but he appears to have a deer thrown over his shoulder as he rides a bicycle. (Source: Candice Lane Counts)

Well, here's your wacky photo of the day.

We aren't sure where this gentleman is going - maybe to a nearby deer processor business, but he appears to have a deer thrown over his shoulder as he rides a bicycle.

That takes a LOT of strength and balance.

The photo, taken by Candice Lane Counts, shows the purple-clad mystery man with the animal riding down Broad River Road in Columbia on Friday. It's unclear if the deer is alive or dead, but...it definitely threw us for a loop.

If you're the person in this photo, let us know what's going on. Inquiring minds want to know!

