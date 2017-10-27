City will consider water service to troubled Irmo neighborhood

Many in the community have been frustrated again this week with dark brown, smelly water pouring out of their taps. (Source: WISTV)

Another round of brown water in an Irmo subdivision could lead to a change in service providers.

A City of Columbia utilities official says the city will consider a proposal from Carolina Water Service to expand city service to homeowners in the Stonegate subdivision.

Many in the community have been frustrated again this week with dark brown, smelly water pouring out of their taps.

A Carolina Water spokesman says the company has been unable to completely filter and treat the water which is drawn from wells and passes through aging pipes.

DHEC has been working with the company as it tries to flush distribution lines, but the agency says high concentrations of iron and manganese continue to show up in test samples.

Columbia Utilities Director Joey Jaco says the city has not received a proposal from the company to allow the city to begin service to Stonegate.

CWS spokesman Robert Yanity says the company is “working as quickly as we can” on that plan.

Yanity says the company has talked with DHEC about the permits that would be needed and the agency has assured Carolina Water the state will try to expedite approval of those permits.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.