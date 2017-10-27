1 injured in 2-vehicle crash that tied up traffic on I-26 @ I-20

A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.More >>
A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
The National Archives late Thursday started making public about 2,800 JFK assassination records for the first time.More >>
The National Archives late Thursday started making public about 2,800 JFK assassination records for the first time.More >>
If you hear the words "pit bull," a few thoughts may run through your head.More >>
If you hear the words "pit bull," a few thoughts may run through your head.More >>
The man accused of fatally shooting another at Finlay Park over the Memorial Day weekend will not face murder charges and acted in self-defense, according to the Fifth Circuity Solicitor's Office.More >>
The man accused of fatally shooting another at Finlay Park over the Memorial Day weekend will not face murder charges and acted in self-defense, according to the Fifth Circuity Solicitor's Office.More >>
Friday afternoon, at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, 45-year-old Kisha Chaplin had very little to say as a judge gave her a $15,000 bond.More >>
Friday afternoon, at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, 45-year-old Kisha Chaplin had very little to say as a judge gave her a $15,000 bond.More >>
Another round of brown water in an Irmo subdivision could lead to a change in service providers.More >>
Another round of brown water in an Irmo subdivision could lead to a change in service providers.More >>
A wreck on I-26 eastbound at Exit 107B has the two right lanes closed.More >>
A wreck on I-26 eastbound at Exit 107B has the two right lanes closed.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
Need the update to the scores?More >>
Need the update to the scores?More >>
More pilots, more fighter jets, and more money for the military is what U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is preaching and promising to fight for in Washington.More >>
More pilots, more fighter jets, and more money for the military is what U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is preaching and promising to fight for in Washington.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster is calling on Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to resign.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster is calling on Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to resign.More >>