1 injured in 2-vehicle crash that tied up traffic on I-26 @ I-20

One person was injured in a 2-vehicle accident that tied up traffic at I-26 EB at I-20 early Friday evening.

The injured person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but their condition is unknown.

Highway Patrol is on the scene at this time. The lanes have since reopened.

Check back for more updates and stay up-to-date with the latest traffic alerts on the FIRST ALERT Traffic page.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.