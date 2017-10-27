Gamecocks to receive national championship rings Saturday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks to receive national championship rings Saturday

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Dawn Staley shows off the ring boxes ahead of her team's ring ceremony at Saturday's football game between USC and Vandy. (Source: Dawn Staley/Twitter) Dawn Staley shows off the ring boxes ahead of her team's ring ceremony at Saturday's football game between USC and Vandy. (Source: Dawn Staley/Twitter)
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley wearing her "net-lace" during the celebration parade Sunday (Source: WIS) Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley wearing her "net-lace" during the celebration parade Sunday (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Homecoming will be a little more special this Saturday for the Gamecocks.

The South Carolina women’s basketball team will get that national championship rings at halftime of this weekend’s game between the Gamecocks and Vanderbilt.

Players and staff members will receive their ring from USC President Dr. Harris Pastides and USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

Recently, a commemorative Coca-Cola bottle was released celebrating Carolina’s championship run. The bottle is the second commemorative item released by Coca-Cola earlier this year.

Prior to the game, the team will sign autographs in Gamecock Village.

