UPDATE: Sumter man involved in armed robbery, assault arrested by officers

Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
According to the Jasper County Fire Department, six people were taken to the hospital.More >>
According to the Jasper County Fire Department, six people were taken to the hospital.More >>
Florida (3-4) is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible.More >>
Florida (3-4) is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible.More >>
President Donald Trump is unleashing new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.More >>
President Donald Trump is unleashing new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.More >>
The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges.More >>
The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Fire officials are responding to a woods fire off Interstate 26 in Richland County.More >>
Fire officials are responding to a woods fire off Interstate 26 in Richland County.More >>
While billions have been spent to repair the damage, protecting vulnerable infrastructure, people and property across the nation from the more extreme weather that climate change could bring is going to require investment on a staggering scale.More >>
While billions have been spent to repair the damage, protecting vulnerable infrastructure, people and property across the nation from the more extreme weather that climate change could bring is going to require investment on a staggering scale.More >>
A Midlands family says for the first time in 25 days they finally have clear water coming out of the faucets into their home.More >>
A Midlands family says for the first time in 25 days they finally have clear water coming out of the faucets into their home.More >>
Cat lovers founded this day in 2005 to recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued. About 4 million cats enter shelters annually, and of those, cats 1-2 million are euthanized..More >>
Cat lovers founded this day in 2005 to recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued. About 4 million cats enter shelters annually, and of those, cats 1-2 million are euthanized..More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
Broad River Road has re-opened after being shut down by authorities due to a structure fire that happened Sunday afternoon.More >>
Broad River Road has re-opened after being shut down by authorities due to a structure fire that happened Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros both stayed with the same batting orders for World Series Game 4 on Saturday night.More >>
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros both stayed with the same batting orders for World Series Game 4 on Saturday night.More >>