UPDATE: Sumter man involved in armed robbery, assault arrested by deputies

Anthony “Sweet Pea” Pringle, 27, was identified as a suspect after two armed men broke into a home on the 300 block of Highland Avenue at about 5 a.m. on October 15. (Source: Sumter Police)

Sumter Police announced that they have arrested a man who was involved in an armed robbery at a home earlier this month.

Officers said Anthony “Sweet Pea” Pringle, 27, was arrested on Saturday.

Pringle was identified as a suspect after two armed men broke into a home on the 300 block of Highland Avenue at about 5 a.m. on October 15. Officers say the men robbed and assaulted the residents before leaving with an undetermined amount of money.

The residents in the home, a man and a woman both 32-years-old, did suffer injuries and were treated at the hospital. Both have since been released.

Investigators are still working to identify the second man who was wearing a red hoodie with a shirt over his face at the time of the crime.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.