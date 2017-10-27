Officers searching for Sumter man involved in armed robbery, assault

Anthony “Sweet Pea” Pringle, 27, was identified as a suspect after two armed men broke into a home on the 300 block of Highland Avenue at about 5 a.m. on October 15. (Source: Sumter Police)

Sumter Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who was involved in an armed robbery at a home earlier this month.

Anthony “Sweet Pea” Pringle, 27, was identified as a suspect after two armed men broke into a home on the 300 block of Highland Avenue at about 5 a.m. on October 15. Officers say the men robbed and assaulted the residents before leaving with an undetermined amount of money.

Officers say the residents in the home, a man and a woman both 32-years-old, did suffer injuries and were treated at the hospital. Both have since been released.

Pringle is described by officers as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 235 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are still working to identify the second man who was wearing a red hoodie with a shirt over his face at the time of the crime.

Anyone with any information about this crime or about the whereabouts of Anthony Pringle is urged to call the Sumter Police

Department at (803) 436-2700. You can also contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.