UPDATE: Midlands travel agent quiet as judge sets her bond

On Friday afternoon, at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, 45-year-old Kisha Chaplin had very little to say as a judge gave her a $15,000 bond.

Chaplin is now facing three charges in Richland County and one in Fairfield County. Deputies say Chaplin took customers’ money and didn’t fulfill the cruises she promised them. In fact, some of those customers say their cruises were never booked.

A Hopkins woman, Autumn Alston, planned her entire wedding around a honeymoon cruise out of Port Canaveral that never happened.

Alston was at Chaplin’s bond hearing on Friday. About ten other victims showed up as well to show support for one another and send a message to Chaplin and law enforcement.

“It shows that everyone has come together. We’re all here for the same purpose, and we’re all here to get justice for what she’s done to each in every person in all the counties,” Alston said after the hearing.

She believes the group of victims will grow in the coming days as more come forward.

Meanwhile, Chaplin’s sister told WIS she doesn’t support any criminal activity carried out by her sister if that’s the case. However, she pointed out that her sister is innocent until proven guilty, and for that reason, she’s supporting her.

